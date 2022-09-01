The Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue returns this Monday to the Rome Civic Center, with walk-up purchases and advance ordering both available.
The Knights will not offer indoor dining; all orders will be to-go and two drive-through lanes will be set up. Follow the crews and the signage in the parking lot.
Advance online ordering continues through Friday evening by visiting the Knights’ secure website at RomeBbq.com.
Walk-up orders will be available at the civic center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. Online orders will include assigned pickup times and will be serviced first.
Available this year:
♦ A pound of pulled beef or pork barbecue, $12 each.
♦ A quart of Brunswick stew, $12.
♦ A quart of baked beans, $8.
This is the Knights’ 54th barbecue and all proceeds are returned to the community. The Knights donate to dozens of nonprofits in Rome and Floyd County, with more than $270,000 returned to the community over the years.
“We are grateful to those who’ve already ordered Rome’s best barbecue for pickup this Monday. We invite others to join us for carry-out or drive-through service on Labor Day as well,” says Grand Knight Greg Armstrong.
For more information, contact any Knight or call Saint Mary’s Catholic Church at 706-290-9000. Also, see their Facebook page at KofcRomeGa.