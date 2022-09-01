Drive-thru barbecue: Since 1967 the Knights of Columbus have donated over $250,000 back to the community

Row upon row of Brunswick stew quarts await pickup at the Knights of Columbus’s 2021 Labor Day Barbecue.

 John Bailey, File

The Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue returns this Monday to the Rome Civic Center, with walk-up purchases and advance ordering both available.

The Knights will not offer indoor dining; all orders will be to-go and two drive-through lanes will be set up. Follow the crews and the signage in the parking lot.

