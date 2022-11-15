The man who was music from Jacksonville State's Marching Southerners to East Rome High to the Eighth Regiment Band and Rome Symphony Orchestra has passed away.
John Perry Carruth Jr. was 87 as he died at his home in Rome on Tuesday morning. In the hours since, Facebook has filled with tributes to him, from longtime friends to others who joined his varying pursuits.
Several area band directors credit him for "taking me under his wing," especially when starting out, and helping them learn as they themselves taught.
As one colleague wrote, "He loved to make music and loved to tell music’s story."
Services are scheduled for Sunday.
Obituary:
Mr. John Perry Carruth, Jr., age 87, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Carruth was born on July 29, 1935, son of the late John Perry Carruth Sr. and the late Geneva Smith Carruth. He was a graduate of Gadsden High School as well as Jacksonville State University, where he was a founding member of the Jacksonville State “Marching Southerners.”
Mr. Carruth was the Band Director at East Rome High School, was a founding member of the 8th Regiment Band and served as conductor of the Rome Symphony Orchestra.
He was a true music lover, an American History buff and loved anything with a motor, especially motorcycles. Mr. Carruth was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Carruth, and by a grandson, Adam Cleveland.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Broadwell Carruth, Rome, GA; a son, Russell Carruth (Stacy), Rome, GA; three daughters Sharon Cleveland (Scott), Cedartown; Jeanne Mann (Robby), Armuchee; and Sandra Page (Steven), Cartersville; three grandchildren, Samantha Cleveland (Eric Smith), Zack Mann and Stephanie Page.
A memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Dr. Casey Thomas will deliver the eulogy.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to the JSU Foundation for the Marching Southerners c/o Ken Bodiford, 700 Pelham Road, N, 312 Mason Hall, Jacksonville, AL, 36265 or www.jsu.edu/giving then scroll down to donate to the Marching Southerners.