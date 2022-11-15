johncarruth
Contributed

The man who was music from Jacksonville State's Marching Southerners to East Rome High to the Eighth Regiment Band and Rome Symphony Orchestra has passed away.

John Perry Carruth Jr. was 87 as he died at his home in Rome on Tuesday morning. In the hours since, Facebook has filled with tributes to him, from longtime friends to others who joined his varying pursuits.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In