Investigation into potential homicide continues as Rome man dies after van hits tree, catches fire John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Nov 1, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A potential homicide investigation continues following the death of a 33-year-old Rome motorist early Sunday.Milton Omar Medina, 33, died after his van was hit by a vehicle driven by his girlfriend, forcing it off the road and into a tree where it exploded, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.Medina was caught in the fire and was pronounced dead at the scene on Decatur Street in West Rome at 4:10 a.m. Sunday by Deputy Coroner Brent Whatley, Proctor says.Medina's body is being sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy as the case is being worked as a potential homicide, Proctor says. The case is under investigation by the Rome Police Department.F.K. Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements which were incomplete as of Tuesday afternoon. The death notice says Medina previously lived in La Libertad Comayagua, Honduras. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million First National Community Bank headlines: Cartersville's Food City just about ready; Chick-fil-A 's latest local investment. Final bruising week of the campaigns. First National Community Bank headlines: Claremont House (Stranger Things' Creel House) on the market for $1.5 million. 4 die in Chattooga accident. Floyd needs strong final week, election day to match 2018 turnout. First National Community Bank headlines: What's ahead in Northwest Georgia. Former sheriff's officer arrested. Gorgeous weekend weather Ahead of the Headlines: What's on tap for the week ahead. Today's Weather Right Now 71° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 52% Cloud Coverage: 68% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 08:00:39 AM Sunset: 06:47:20 PM Today Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. High 72F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Bean counters give Georgia film tax credit mixed review Early voting in Georgia continues at record pace entering final week Abrams, Kemp clash in second and final gubernatorial debate State & Region Obama urges Georgians to turn out for Democrats Iconic Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley dies at 90 New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations