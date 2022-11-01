Rome Police Department

A potential homicide investigation continues following the death of a 33-year-old Rome motorist early Sunday.

Milton Omar Medina, 33, died after his van was hit by a vehicle driven by his girlfriend, forcing it off the road and into a tree where it exploded, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.

