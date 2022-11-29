Incoming weather delays Rome Christmas Parade until 6:30 p.m. Thursday; some additional changes. Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With a potentially naughty forecast for later this evening, the Rome Christmas Parade is being postponed from tonight until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.With the exception of the date, everything else associated with what is expected to be the largest parade ever in Rome remains the same -- lineup, timing, street closures, etc.In fact, the weather will feel a bit more like Christmas: 42 degrees under clear skies vs. 60 degrees and potential storms this evening.But there are some caveats:The Christmas celebration originally set for Central Plaza on Thursday has been moved to Monday, Dec. 5, from 5 until 8 p.m., says organizer Kim Bussey of Bussey's Florist & Gifts.Some of the regional businesses with floats in the Rome parade will have to make a decision as the Cartersville Christmas Parade also is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 Saturday briefing: Advance voting to begin Sunday afternoon, continue next week. Familiar face around Rome passes. Update on holiday traffic. First National Community Bank headlines: You can vote early starting Sunday afternoon, next week. Farewell to a familiar Rome face. Mid 60s, cloudy today; rain overnight. Updated: 1,832 Floyd residents voted Monday in the U.S. Senate runoff as state sets single-day record with more than 300,000 ballots cast. GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia Today's Weather Right Now 64° Sunny Humidity: 54% Cloud Coverage: 53% Wind: 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:26:25 AM Sunset: 05:30:45 PM Today Sunny early then increasing clouds with showers this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tonight Rain...perhaps a rumble of thunder overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgians set early voting record Warnock Senate campaign leading nation in fundraising Georgia Senate Democrats reelect Gloria Butler minority leader State & Region Walker, Warnock clash over character and competence in final stretch of long campaign Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting