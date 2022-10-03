gasprices100322
Source: Georgia Gas Prices

One analyst is blaming the sudden jump in local gas prices on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian -- even though the storm stayed below the Gulf oil refineries -- while national and international issues are getting a closer look for another watcher.

Whatever the cause, Northwest Georgians are seeing week-over-week price jumps of 4 to 15 cents -- except in Polk County, where the average price per gallon dropped compared to a week ago Monday.

