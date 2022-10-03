One analyst is blaming the sudden jump in local gas prices on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian -- even though the storm stayed below the Gulf oil refineries -- while national and international issues are getting a closer look for another watcher.
Whatever the cause, Northwest Georgians are seeing week-over-week price jumps of 4 to 15 cents -- except in Polk County, where the average price per gallon dropped compared to a week ago Monday.
Motorists were paying from $3.01 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon based on our county-by-county check below, citing AAA reports.
Georgia drivers are paying an average price of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That's up six cents from a week ago, 17 cents less than a month ago but 19 cents higher than a year ago.
It now costs $47.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $3less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
“Georgia gas price average saw an uptick at the pumps last week due to the threat of Hurricane Ian,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If demand stays low and crude oil does not increase, gas prices could trend downward this week.”
County by county
Floyd: $3.05, up 8 cents.
Bartow: $3.18, up 15 cents.
Gordon: $3.12, up 14 cents.
Polk: $3.07, down 2 cents.
Chattooga: $3.01, up 4 cents.
Georgia: $3.17
"With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I'm hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further."