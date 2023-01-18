Georgia capitol
From Georgia House

Tuesday was committee assignment day in both Washington and Atlanta. 

Northwest Georgia’s Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene received committee assignments Tuesday after a ban during her first two years as the 14th District representative.

