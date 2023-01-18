Tuesday was committee assignment day in both Washington and Atlanta.
Northwest Georgia’s Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene received committee assignments Tuesday after a ban during her first two years as the 14th District representative.
Greene won plum assignments on both the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security, for the 118th Congress.
The Georgia House Committee on Assignments filled out its list of committee leadership appointments Tuesday.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, will remain as the Insurance Committee chair. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, will be back as chair of the human resources subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee
Another member of Floyd County’s legislative delegation, Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, is now the vice chair of the Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications Committee as well as the Motor Vehicles Committee.
From Bartow: Rep. Matt Gambill was named vice chair of Economic Development and Tourism; Mitch Scoggins was named vice chair of Higher Education;
The committees will begin holding organizational meetings next week when the House comes back into session following this week’s recess to review Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget recommendations.
Earlier, state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, was reappointed chair of the finance committee.
