Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Floyd GOP Chair Jamie Palmer introduces 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the election night watch party on Tuesday. 

 Adam Carey

Editor's Note

Because of a tight production schedule we can't hold our print deadline, so we will not have election results in our Wednesday newspaper. We'll still be in the newsroom Tuesday night and elections results will be posted to our website NorthwestGeorgiaNews.com as they come in. 

Incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene clearly won another term in office with 139,669 votes to Democrat Marcus Flowers' 73,520 as Floyd, Gordon, Walker, Dade, Whitfield, Chattooga, Paulding and Cobb are listed as partially reported. 

Rome Board of Education appointee  Toni Blanchard handily won the election for the seat on the school board. She will fill the remainder of John Uldrick's term. 

Toni Blanchard

Toni Blanchard

Capitol Beat News Service

contributed to this report.

