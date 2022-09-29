Gordon Commerce Center locater
Google Map

The explosion of industrial/warehouse projects in Gordon County over the past 11 months requires two assets: A scorecard and a multidigit calculator.

Thursday's latest entry, the Gordon Commerce Center, makes seven mega campuses planned or under way on either side of I-75 with a combined value of $662.3 million. Together they offer more than 7.63 million square feet under roof.

