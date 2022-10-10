Just in time for those fall break getaways, gas prices across Northwest Georgia and the state continued to climb after weeks substantial drops.
Locally, prices were up 5 to 12 cents a gallon although Bartow -- the highest a week ago -- saw an average penny drop. The most expensive gas was found in Gordon County during our check Monday morning.
County-by-county increases from Oct. 3 show:
Floyd: $3.10, up 5 cents.
Bartow: $3.17, down a penny.
Gordon: $3.18, up 6 cents.
Polk: $3.15, up 8 cents.
Chattooga: $3.13, up 12 cents.
Georgia: $3.23, up 6 cents.
Statewide, prices rose to $3.22 per gallon for unleaded, up six cents from a week ago. That's still six cents less than a month ago but 17 cents more than this time in 2021, says AAA.
It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying 90 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
“Gas prices across the South, East coast, and the Northeast continued to climb after the announcement that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) planned to cut oil production,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, in a media release. “Traditionally during the fall and winter driving seasons, gas demand declines. If this holds true drivers may see a price drop in the weeks ahead.”
Says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: "With OPEC deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week."
Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp extended the suspension of the state gas tax through Nov. 11, citing higher costs and impacts from Hurricane Ian.