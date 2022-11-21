In context: For the second time in three days, the GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Georgia. The latest case involves a Rockmart who died in a shootout with Paulding County deputies. The Thursday case ended with a 45-year-old Cartersville man who was shot killed after authorities say he shot at Cartersville Police.
From the GBI: The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on a Sunday officer-involved shooting that left a Rockmart man dead. No deputies were injured during the incident.
Preliminary information indicates that deputies conducted a traffic stop on a truck driven by Billy Wayne Denton, age 36, of Rockmart at Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas.
Witnesses said that Denton shot a gun at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. Denton then left the area and deputies chased him until he crashed on West Memorial Drive.
At that time, there was another exchange of gunfire between Denton and the deputies. Denton was taken to a local hospital where he died. A handgun was recovered from Denton’s vehicle.
The GBI will complete an independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 104th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.
