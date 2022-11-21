Pauldinggbishooting

GBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Rockmart man dead Sunday morning. 

 Source: GBI

In context: For the second time in three days, the GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Georgia. The latest case involves a Rockmart who died in a shootout with Paulding County deputies. The Thursday case ended with a 45-year-old Cartersville man who was shot killed after authorities say he shot at Cartersville Police. 

From the GBI: The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on a Sunday officer-involved shooting that left a Rockmart man dead. No deputies were injured during the incident.

