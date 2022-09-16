Buttrum Road shooting

Floyd Police report one man has died and another was injured in a confrontation early Friday near Shannon. 

A 56-year-old man is dead and another wounded following what Floyd County Police are calling a "domestic violence incident" in Shannon.

Raymond G. Johnson Jr., of a Gordon County address died in the shooting, says Floyd County Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. Johnson's body has been taken to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy. The specific cause of death has not been released.

