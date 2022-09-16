A 56-year-old man is dead and another wounded following what Floyd County Police are calling a "domestic violence incident" in Shannon.
Raymond G. Johnson Jr., of a Gordon County address died in the shooting, says Floyd County Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. Johnson's body has been taken to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy. The specific cause of death has not been released.
The identity of the wounded man also has not been made public.
Floyd County police report there is no active threat to the public from the early morning standoff. It occurred in the Shannon area near the Floyd and Bartow county line east of the Ga. 140/53 intersection.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Patrol officers were dispatched to a rural part of the Shannon community at around 6:30 a.m. following calls to 911 about gunshots. Officers who were first on scene narrowed the location to Buttrum Road, which is the last road in Floyd County off Ga 140.
Investigators are asking the public to call if they observed anything unusual while traveling on Ga. 140 or Ga. 41 between 5:45 and 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
Vehicles of interest are a gold Chevrolet HHR crossover and a black Dodge Caravan. Calls or texts should be directed to Investigator Logan Moore at 706-252-4218.
This is the second death investigation in the Shannon area in recent weeks. On Aug. 25, officers were called to investigate what first was reported as a suicide but opened a homicide case after initial investigation.
The victim in that Aug. 25 shooting was identified as 34-year-old Kayla Cherie Gettrost and she was found at 77 Baker St. at 5:58 a.m. that morning.
The investigation remains open as investigators await final results of a GBI autopsy.