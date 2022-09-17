Buttrum Road shooting

Floyd Police report one man has died and another was injured in a confrontation early Friday near Shannon.

A 56-year-old man is dead and another wounded following what Floyd County police are calling a “domestic violence incident” near the Floyd/Bartow line.

Raymond G. Johnson Jr., of a Gordon County address, died in the shooting, says Floyd County Deputy Coroner John Hamilton.

