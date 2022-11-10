Friday forecast moves Veterans Day observance indoors this year. Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From the city of Rome: "The annual Rome Myrtle Hill Veterans Day Ceremony will be moved indoors to the Second Avenue Baptist Church sanctuary at 11 a.m. this Friday because of expected rainy weather."The ceremony will go on at the appointed time, the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month."The church is at 823 E. Second Ave." Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes Surge in flu cases reported by area healthcare, school officials Coming in 2023: Marjorie Taylor Greene, the TV show? First National Community Bank headlines: Gunshot claims Calhoun boy, 6. Sunday briefing. Record heat due today, Monday. Huge sports Saturday: UGA dominates; Tech rallies; Astros win World Series. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the return of the pinto beans (and more)? Movie needs local cabins. What's opening; business rebrands. Today's Weather Right Now 50° Humidity: 85% Cloud Coverage: 77% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:08:51 AM Sunset: 05:39:37 PM Today Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow Rain likely. High 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee Warnock-Walker Senate race to be decided by runoff Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins State & Region Warnock, Walker likely will face runoff for U.S. Senate seat Republicans running the table in statewide down-ballot races Kemp closing in on reelection victory