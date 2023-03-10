grammerprofessort

There's been a lot of star power in Northwest Georgia in recent years but a cameo appearance Thursday by the actor who played one of television's most enduring characters caught a few by surprise.

Kelsey Grammer, who is best known for his role as television's Frasier Crane, was at Berry College this week. 

