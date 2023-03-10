Actor Kelsey Grammer, left, known mostly for his "Frasier" character on TV and also starring in the current "Jesus Revolution," gets a tour with Berry College President Dr. Steve Briggs. They stopped by Bell Recital Hall and also the theater. "Jesus Revolution" is playing at the Movies at Berry Square while a revival of "Frasier" is under way.
Grammer also was spotted in Evans Hall and is pictured with history professor Matthew Stanard.
Contributed
Grammer also was spotted in Evans Hall and is pictured with history professor Matthew Stanard.
Courtesy, Berry College
Actor Kelsey Grammer, left, known mostly for his "Frasier" character on TV and also starring in the current "Jesus Revolution," gets a tour with Berry College President Dr. Steve Briggs. They stopped by Bell Recital Hall and also the theater. "Jesus Revolution" is playing at the Movies at Berry Square while a revival of "Frasier" is under way.
There's been a lot of star power in Northwest Georgia in recent years but a cameo appearance Thursday by the actor who played one of television's most enduring characters caught a few by surprise.
Kelsey Grammer, who is best known for his role as television's Frasier Crane, was at Berry College this week.
His visit was, in part, a solemn one. Grammer "stopped by Berry this week to tour campus. Mr. Grammer's sister attended Berry as a freshman and he is doing research for a book he is writing," the college confirms in a Friday statement.
Karen Elisa Grammer had attended Berry but was working at a restaurant in Colorado Springs in July 1975 when she was kidnapped, raped and murdered. Eighteen at the time, she was one of four people killed in series of separate attacks that summer. Two men were convicted of her death and one has since died in prison.
In a November interview with People magazine, the actor talked about his book research and the continuing grief over losing his sister almost 50 years ago. He was 20 at the time and studying at Julliard.
He'd go on to introduce Frasier on NBC's "Cheers" and then headline a long-running, self-titled spinoff that currently is being revived.