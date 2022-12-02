Floyd County should top 10,000 advance voters in the runoff when both early voting sites close Friday evening.
Through Thursday evening, 8,411 people had voted in person in the U.S. Senate runoff between Republican challenger Herschel Walker and incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
Another 960 absentee votes have been received by the elections office as well, pushing the combined turnout to 9,371 ballots. Absentees are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, election day.
Thursday's turnout looks to be around 1,879 people, maintaining a weekday pace that has ranged from 1,832 to 1,970 on Thursday.
At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, about 25 people were in line outside the elections office with 10 voters allowed in at a time. The line moved quickly as precinct workers urged voters to have their driver's license in hand on the way in.
Floyd saw 15,945 advance voters before the Nov. 8 election and 1,603 absentees. Total turnout was 32,100 people or 53.5% of Floyd's 60,000 active voters.
Advance voting continues today at the elections office on East 12th Street and Anthony Recreation Center off Garden Lakes Boulevard from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Precincts will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Through Thursday night, 33,451 people had voted in person in our five counties. Here are the advance voting totals:
Bartow: 12,138.
Gordon: 5,649.
Polk: 4,869.
Chattooga: 2,384.
Turnout numbers are from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office through early Friday.