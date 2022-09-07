A now-suspended Cartersville deputy police chief was in the Orlando area for a polygraph seminar last week when he twice contacted an undercover investigator about meeting for sex, according to the arresting agency.
Jason DiPrima, 49, Cartersville’s deputy chief for administration, was arrested late Thursday on solicitation charges after meeting with the investigator after agreeing to pay for “full service” sex, according to the Polk County, Florida, sheriff’s office.
DiPrima’s arrest was part of a weeklong investigation into human trafficking by the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies, the release shows.
In the video, Judd talks about DiPrima allegedly being ripped off by another suspected prostitute the night before and then arriving Thursday night to the undercover operation with beer and White Claw in addition to more cash than negotiated.
Judd says DiPrima was in an unmarked police vehicle and spent overnight Friday until Saturday morning in the county jail. He also said DiPrima had attended the FBI Academy during his nearly 30 years as a law officer.
The full report:
On Thursday, Sept. 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jason DiPrima on charges of soliciting a prostitute.
DiPrima was in Orlando attending an American Polygraph Association Seminar/Workshop. Polk County is about 25 miles southwest of Orlando.
On Aug. 31, DiPrima responded to an online escort advertisement and began a conversation with an undercover detective by asking, “Are you available tonight?” and “I’d like to come see you — what is your rate?”
During the online communication, DiPrima agreed to engage in sexual activities with the undercover detective but then told the detective “I got spooked” and asked to see her the next night.
The next day, DiPrima reinitiated the online communication with the undercover detective, and agreed to come to an undisclosed location to meet the detective. He initially agreed to pay the undercover detective $120 for a half hour of “full service” sex.
When he arrived at the undisclosed location, he confirmed the arrangement by giving the undercover detective $180 and a multipack of White Claw Hard Seltzer.
DiPrima was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $500 bond. The Cartersville Police Department was notified of the arrest.
DiPrima’s arrest was a part of a weeklong human trafficking undercover enforcement operation conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies. The purpose of the operation was to identify those involved in human trafficking and arrest those who procure and engage in prostitution.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be releasing more details about the investigation later this week.
Last Friday, the Cartersville Police Department issued a statement about DiPrima’s arrest, including updates that he “had been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.”
We thank The Ledger of Lakeland, Fla., for its cooperation in reporting this story.