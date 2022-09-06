Jason DiPrima mug

Jason DiPrima

 Polk County, Fla., Sheriff's Office

A now-suspended Cartersville deputy police chief was in the Orlando area for a polygraph seminar last week when he twice contacted an undercover investigator about meeting for sex, according to the arresting agency.

Jason DiPrima, 49, Cartersville's deputy chief for administration, was arrested late Thursday on solicitation charges after meeting with the investigator after agreeing to pay for "full service" sex, according to the Polk County, Fla., Sheriff's Office.

We thank The Ledger of Lakeland, Fla., for its cooperation in reporting this story.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In