Here's an update on flooding aftermath:
- Filters three and four are back in operation, and there is a possibility of having water back in the system by late Friday night if the distribution pumps are working properly.
- A boil water advisory will still be in effect for several weeks once the system is pressurized.
- Bac T samples will be collected and tested, and when the test yields negative results, the boil water advisory will be lifted.
- Bottled water is still available in front of the fire department on Cox Street, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the tanker truck and water buffalo are available 24 hours a day. (You must bring your own container).
Chattooga County Schools are closed through Friday: From Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer: "After discussing the water situation with city and county officials, it is with regret that we will have to cancel school for the remainder of the week (Thursday and Friday). We will continue to stay in touch with the city and county officials and pass along any updates that we are given. Again, if any of our families need assistance, please reach out to a Chattooga County Schools employee."
From Chattooga County Emergency Management: The Salvation Army is partnering with Georgia Baptist Relief and local churches to provide meals beginning Thursday for dinner at the following times and locations:
5 p.m.
- Central Avenue Baptist Church (14074 U.S. Hwy 27, Trion, GA 30753)
- North Summerville Baptist Church (119 Maplewood Drive, Summerville, GA 30747)
- South Summerville Baptist Church (440 HWY 48, Summerville, GA 30747)
6 p.m.
- Harvest Worship Center (456 Fourth Street, Trion, GA 30753)
Additionally, beginning Friday, lunch will also be provided at the following locations:
11:30 a.m.
- Central Avenue Baptist Church (14074 Hwy 27, Trion, GA 30753)
- North Summerville Baptist Church (119 Maplewood Drive, Summerville, GA 30747)
- South Summerville Baptist Church (440 HWY 48, Summerville, GA 30747)
12:30 p.m.
- Harvest Worship Center (456 Fourth Street, Trion, GA 30753)
Chattooga County offers new flood resource page. For the latest updates on assistance and recovery, please Chattooga County
From the Chattooga County Chamber: Chattooga Flood Relief -- We have the links on our site for donations and for a needs assessment, and we're continually updating a flood relief page with resources as we get the information. chattoogachamber.org/
Business to business: J Supply Rome-Anniston sales team provided Niagara Bottling water to Jefferson's in Summerville to help it reopen following the weekend floods.