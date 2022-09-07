Chattooga County Schools are closed Wednesday: “I have been advised that we are looking at being without water until sometime later this week,” Superintendent Jared Hosmer announced. “Without water, we are unable to flush toilets, wash hands, drink from the fountains, or prepare lunches... We will continue to stay in contact with city officials as we move forward this week so that informed decisions can be made to best protect and serve our families.”
Other closings: Chattooga's courthouse and other offices are in flux this week because of water outages and cleanup. Please check with any agency office before planning a trip there. Some medical offices were closed because of flooding over the weekend; check those as well if headed out today.
Governor to tour flooded area Wednesday. Gov. Brian Kemp is due in Summerville at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to survey flood aftermath.
Rome-Floyd YMCA collecting items to help Summerville flood victims. Please drop off bottled water and cleaning supplies at the Rome YMCA at 810 E. Second Ave. The Y will deliver to Charlotte County Sheriff Mark Schrader.
Items needed: Bottled water, heavy-duty large trash bags, buckets, mops, runner gloves, scrub brushes, household cleaner/disinfectant, push broom, new Shop vac. Questions: Email Scott McCreless, YMCA Executive Director
More relief on the way: The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating a Rome Ga Cares response with Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader. And the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced it is collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, trash bags and “anything else” the affected families and businesses may need.
From Chattooga County Emergency Management: Update on the City of Summerville Water Treatment Plant
•Mohawk has loaned fans to the City of Summerville to attempt to dry the electric valves inside the plant.
•Work continues on the pumps located inside the main building.
•One raw water pump is operable, but work continues on two others.
•Installation is in progress for the VFD that controls the high-service pumps that pump water into the distribution system.
•The water in the clear wells is being drained, and the clear-well will be cleaned.
•The water tanker is located across from the Summerville Fire Department on Cox Street. You must bring your own containers. (No totes, please)
•The water in the tanker and the water buffalo will be available 24 hours a day. (No totes, please)
•Water distribution will begin again at 8 a.m. until supplies are depleted.