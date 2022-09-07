Chattooga County Schools are closed through Friday: From Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer: "After discussing the water situation with city and county officials, it is with regret that we will have to cancel school for the remainder of the week (Thursday and Friday). We will continue to stay in touch with the city and county officials and pass along any updates that we are given. Again, if any of our families need assistance, please reach out to a Chattooga County Schools employee."
Other closings: Chattooga's courthouse and other offices are in flux this week because of water outages and cleanup. Please check with any agency office before planning a trip there. Some medical offices were closed because of flooding over the weekend; check those as well if headed out today.
From the Chattooga County Chamber: Chattooga Flood Relief -- We have the links on our site for donations and for a needs assessment, and we're continually updating a flood relief page with resources as we get the information. chattoogachamber.org/
Rome-Floyd YMCA collecting items to help Summerville flood victims. Please drop off bottled water and cleaning supplies at the Rome YMCA at 810 E. Second Ave. The Y will deliver to Charlotte County Sheriff Mark Schrader.
Items needed: Bottled water, heavy-duty large trash bags, buckets, mops, runner gloves, scrub brushes, household cleaner/disinfectant, push broom, new Shop vac. Questions: Email Scott McCreless, YMCA Executive Director
More relief on the way: The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating a Rome Ga Cares response with Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader. And the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced it is collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, trash bags and “anything else” the affected families and businesses may need.
From Chattooga County Emergency Management: Update on the City of Summerville Water Treatment Plant
•Mohawk has loaned fans to the City of Summerville to attempt to dry the electric valves inside the plant.
•Work continues on the pumps located inside the main building.
•One raw water pump is operable, but work continues on two others.
•Installation is in progress for the VFD that controls the high-service pumps that pump water into the distribution system.
•The water in the clear wells is being drained, and the clear-well will be cleaned.
•The water tanker is located across from the Summerville Fire Department on Cox Street. You must bring your own containers. (No totes, please)
•The water in the tanker and the water buffalo will be available 24 hours a day. (No totes, please)
•Water distribution will begin again at 8 a.m. until supplies are depleted.