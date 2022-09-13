Recovery efforts continue in flood-stricken Chattooga County with progress marked each day.
On Tuesday, Chattooga County students returned to campus for the first time since the Labor Day floods.
Plus this update from Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader: "Please be patient as we have moved our office sooner than anticipated due to flooding. The office number has been transferred and is still 706-857-3411 and the jail number is still 706-857-0717. We don’t have the ability to do fingerprinting for firearms and employment background checks just yet. Also, our computer server was damaged as well as a lot of our computers."
And on Monday evening, the Salvation Army marked its final day of serving meals to those in need.
A media release from the Salvation Army says members, volunteers and partners have served more than 15,000 meals and snacks at various local churches and other locations from their mobile kitchens. In addition, individual donors have given truckloads of water.
According to the Salvation Army:
The disaster in Northwest Georgia began with flooding but quickly became more serious when the local water systems were affected. Residents soon faced a health and safety crisis without safe, drinkable water. The situation affected local restaurants and other businesses; many had to close due to the inability to provide sanitary conditions for food service.
During this disaster response, the Salvation Army of Georgia deployed three of its 24 mobile kitchens to Northwest Georgia, along with professionally trained and certified staff and volunteers to address the community's needs.
To best address the food service needs of the area due to lack of sanitary water, the Salvation Army partnered with the Georgia Baptist Convention Disaster Relief. The two organizations worked together at Dry Valley Baptist Church, where the Baptist Georgia Baptist Convention Disaster Relief teams prepared hot meals that the Salvation Army then delivered.
“We are thankful to the generous support of our donors and partners that have made it possible for us to help people in their time of need,” said Captains Tim and Paula Blevins, the presiding Salvation Army officers in Rome, in a joint statement. “Without them, we would not be able to show that help and hope exist for those who need it.”
How you can help with Chattooga relief or future concerns:
