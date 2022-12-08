First National Community Bank headlines: Yarn company closing in Cedartown, idling 107 workers.. Closer look at the aftermath of the U.S. Senate runoff. Dec 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Gildan closing Cedartown yarn plant in February; 107 workers to be idled.Election aftermath: A closer look at Floyd County and state election results in the U.S. Senate race. Minor injuries as three Rome City Schools busses collide; second such accident this week in Floyd County.Ware Mechanical Weather: Dense fog until 9 a.m.; stuck in the 70s, at least through Friday, and then a little cooler. Oostanaula crests at 18.21 feet.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Cedartown plays for state 4A football title, 3:30 p.m. Friday, on GPB.John McClellan's picks for the high school football championships.Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.Stetson Bennett IV among Heisman hopefuls Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN)Falcons off this week; at New Orleans next.NFL: Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with foot injury. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Several students examined at scene after small truck slides into Floyd County Schools bus near Lindale Final push for U.S. Senate votes underway; Floyd already has topped 2018 runoff turnout but won't come close to 2021 First National Community Bank headlines: Offer made for Claremont House -- but more famous homes for sale. Politics: A smelly tweet; runoff's finale. Parade updates. Today's Weather Right Now 63° Humidity: 100% Cloud Coverage: 78% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:34:10 AM Sunset: 05:30:33 PM Today Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Rain likely. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region How did Warnock beat Walker – and what difference will it make? How did Warnock beat Walker – and what difference will it make? Georgia Power completes key testing milestone at Plant Vogtle State & Region Matt Hatchett to chair Georgia House Appropriations Committee Warnock narrowly defeats Walker, carries Cobb Warnock narrowly defeats Walker