First National Community Bank headlines: Winery due soon near Rockmart. No walls but jobs at Jim 'N Nick's. Bartow project charging '26 Senate race. Jan 20, 2023

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Around Town:
New winery south of Rockmart hopes to open in a few months.
No walls yet at Jim 'N Nick's in Rome but key hiring under way.
Even more changes on Calhoun's dining menu.

Qcells' $2.5 billion, 2,500-job solar panel announcement already charging 2026 Ossoff-Kemp Senate reace.

Peaks & Valleys: Qcells already a jolt in the labor market. Saluting one of the region's top high school football coaches. Rain -- lots of it.

DOT: Turner McCall Bridge replacement to get under way in 2024.

Ware Mechanical Weather: Mostly sunny, mid 50s, today and Saturday and then more rain.

Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Gordon Central hires football coach who won 2021 state title.
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars will play at Kansas City at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.
Latest on NFL playoffs.
Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews.