First National Community Bank headlines: White mayor dies in motocross accident. Georgia watching growing storm Ian. Sep 25, 2022 3 hrs ago

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Developing: Motocross accident claims life of mayor of White. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Some rain to start Sunday with more possible later in the week from Tropical Storm Ian. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Atlanta Braves at Phillies. Braves rebound for 6-3 win Saturday.Shorter edged by Valdosta State at home; Berry was off.Falcons at Seattle this afternoon.UGA sputters past Kent State; Tech falls to Central Florida.

Trending Sunday briefing: Imagine Festival continues at Kingston Downs. One Community's One Table this evening over the Oostanaula. State patrol: Pedestrian dies in second fatal accident in Chattooga County in a week. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on changes for former restaurant site; what's new in West Rome; school board race heats up. Watch for 90-plus temperatures now through Thursday. Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized October will be a busy month for local voters, from advance voting to debates

Today's Weather Right Now 63° Light Rain Humidity: 85% Cloud Coverage: 66% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:31:04 AM Sunset: 07:33:15 PM Today Cloudy with light rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny. High 79F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region Senate committee considers how to help veterans homes in Georgia New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied Good-government measure aimed at suspended elected officials tops proposals on statewide ballot State & Region Raffensperger moves to end distraction of Coffee County elections flap State awards first two medical cannabis production licenses Congressional oversight committee finds Justice Department failed to count nearly 1,000 deaths in jails and prisons