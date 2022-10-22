First National Community Bank headlines: What's ahead in Northwest Georgia. Former sheriff's officer arrested. Gorgeous weekend weather Oct 22, 2022 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.What's ahead next week in Northwest Georgia: Politics, business meetings.Youth baseball coach, a former sheriff's employee, arrested after park confrontation; also faces sexual exploitation of children charge.First National Community Bank adds Treasury Management Services to automate check-entering while mitigating check fraud, human error concerns.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Gorgeous weekend to be followed by highs next week in the upper 70s. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Berry Vikings football: At Trinity, 2 p.m. Saturday.Shorter Hawks football: Oct. 29 at West Georgia.Atlanta Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m. Sunday. Georgia is off today; Florida next. Georgia Tech played Thursday night; faces FSU Oct. 29. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. First National Community Bank headlines: School board backs Holland's bid to terminate RHS teacher's contract. At least one more cold morning after today. Advance voting slowed by outage of voter ID system, supervisor says overall turnout good First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on a RAD-ical move in River District. Politics: Red, blue & Greene. I-75 corridor: A plus, a minus. Freezing temps again tonight. First National Community Bank headlines: Advance voting under way today; candidates for governor debate tonight. First freeze watch out for Gordon, Chattooga; freeze warning here Wednesday a.m. Today's Weather Right Now 41° Clear Humidity: 91% Cloud Coverage: 34% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunrise: 07:51:58 AM Sunset: 06:57:53 PM Today A mix of clouds and sun. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly sunny skies. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat Graham ordered to testify in Fulton election probe Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda stumps for Warnock State & Region Dooley endorses Walker in campaign ad Georgia unemployment remains at record low Record-setting midterms early voting even exceeding presidential early voting