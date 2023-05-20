Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Swami Compounding announces 110,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 29 Westside Industrial Blvd. in West Rome, valued at $8 million with a goal of hiring 100 people over the next five years.
Community investment adds food pantry to West Central Elementary.
Remembering the fallen: Community gathers at Peace Officers Memorial Service.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Storms, a third of an inch of rain possible today with a high of 81
Today's obituaries.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports:
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Rome's Charlie Culberson called up by the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta home vs. Mariners through Sunday.
Rome Braves in Hickory today through Sunday.
Several state high school baseball championships at AdventHealth Stadium continue.
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
