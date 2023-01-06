First National Community Bank headlines: Varsity with a side of unfounded rumors. A sushi surprise. 6 kids, dad cope with loss of accident victim Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Around Town:Whatta-we-have? Too many Varsity rumors.Coming: A sushi surprise.K-98's Tom Barclay calling it a career.Amid tonight's mega millions rush, Gretchen Corbin already a winner.Peaks & Valleys: Praising proactive weather words; bad call against Georgia's early primary vote. 6 children, father preparing for funeral of Rome woman killed in Martha Berry accident; search continues for suspect driverWare Mechanical Weather: Sunny but cooler today and Saturday; some rain on the way to end the weekendToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Falcons close season with Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. Sunday, at home; on Fox.National championship: Georgia vs. TCU, Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.Baseball updates, college and MLB. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First National Community Bank headlines: Rome woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case. Year ends with fireworks tonight, hike and 'polar plunge' Sunday. Rain to ease by midday, high in mid 60s. Tornado watch canceled for Floyd, Bartow counties; one smaller wave of storms on the way First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the return of The Partridge. Another 137 homes coming to Floyd. Watch out for today's storms. First National Community Bank headlines: Driver sought in fatal accident. From a frigid Christmas to new year floods, we can't catch a weather break. Covid claimed 7 NW Georgians last week First National Community Bank headlines: Freak I-75 accident claims one life another charged. Georgia rallies to top Ohio State. Foggy morning; high in the upper 60s. Today's Weather Right Now 34° Clear Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 12% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:47:15 AM Sunset: 05:45:38 PM Today Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A few clouds from time to time. High 62F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies Bulloch County lands second auto parts supplier for new Hyundai EV plant Georgia’s medical marijuana program still bogged down State & Region Georgia Power’s top executive to head Southern Company Inspector general finds state workers got erroneous unemployment payments during pandemic Audit: Georgia sales tax exemption on manufacturing proving major economic driver