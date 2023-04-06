Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Updates on Wednesday morning's murder-suicide: Victim identified; restaurant expected to reopen today.
3 Floyd residents, another in Gordon the latest to die from covid in the past seven days even as new reported cases plummet
Ware Mechanical Weather: Record-setting heat Wednesday; Easter weekend forecast looks wet and cooler.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Live from AdventHealth Park, Rome Braves open 2023 season tonight; see the roster.
Atlanta at home as well tonight.
How to watch The Masters live from your computer or phone.
Schedule for Georgia, Tech, SEC spring football games.
Shorter opens football season at Samford Aug. 31
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.