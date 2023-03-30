Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
The latest from the 2023 edition of Georgia's General Assembly.
Covid cases are 'dramatically falling' even as virus claimed two more area residents last week
Ware Mechanical Weather: Additional concern on potential for severe weather overnight Friday. Warmer today, Friday.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Opening day for the Atlanta Braves: At Nationals today at 1:05 p.m.
Model supporting alum Victaria Saxton, South Carolina in women's Final Four bid.
Men's tournament: UConn, Miami, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State at 6 p.m. Saturday; UConn vs. Miami, 8:50 p.m. Saturday.
Women's tournament: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. Friday; South Carolina vs. Iowa, 9 p.m. Friday.
Schedule for Shorter, Georgia, Tech, SEC spring football games.
Sunny. High around 75F. Winds light and variable.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
