First National Community Bank headlines: Updates on 2,000 solar power jobs coming to Bartow. Covid claims Floyd resident. Changes at Redmond. Rough weather due this afternoon Jan 12, 2023

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Updated report on Qcells' solar project bringing 2,000 jobs to Bartow County; groundbreaking due by March 31.Mike Murrill is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the AdventHealth Southeast Region.Ware Mechanical Weather: Keep an eye on the weather over lunch hour through the commute home for 30-mph gusts, heavy rain, maybe isolated tornadoes.Floyd, Chattooga residents claimed by covid over past week; region sees 273 reported cases, down slightly.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Falcons plan to spend in off season to bolster 2023 team. Georgia sets national championship celebration for midday Saturday; where to watch. NFL playoffs: Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville vs. Chargers, 8:15 p.m. Saturday.NFL wild card games schedule link.

Armuchee man, 39, charged in wreck that claimed life of Rome mother of 6 First National Community Bank headlines: Armuchee man charged in crash that killed mother of 6. Arrest made in December fatality. Sunny and 60 followed by light rain. Qcells bringing 2,000 jobs, solar manufacturing campus to Bartow County, part of a $2.5 billion expansion in Northwest Georgia First National Community Bank headlines: Varsity with a side of unfounded rumors. A sushi surprise. 6 kids, dad cope with loss of accident victim Qcells expected to announce expansion into Bartow, more new jobs as green energy boom continues

Today's Weather Right Now 59° Cloudy Humidity: 90% Cloud Coverage: 95% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 1 Low Sunrise: 07:46:54 AM Sunset: 05:50:56 PM Today Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

State & Region Kemp to address World Economic Forum in Switzerland Georgia lawmakers adopt rules for next two years Kemp puts tax cuts high on priority list for second term State & Region Korean solar panel manufacturer investing $2.5 billion to expand Georgia operations Georgia senators suggest minor changes, not major reforms, for development authorities Fulton special grand jury in Trump case completes work