First National Community Bank headlines: Update on overnight weather. Rome hospitals treating most covid patients since last August; 4 more deaths. Dec 15, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Ware Mechanical Weather: About 1.50 inches of rain; flood watch canceled. Temperatures falling to mid 40s over the weekend, lows in the mid 20s

Rome's hospitals treating 38 covid patients Wednesday, the most since late August. 4 more virus deaths in NW Georgia in the past week

Watters chosen as Floyd County Commission chair, Maxey vice chair

Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Falcons at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Sunday. Mariota to have surgery.
High school basketball tournament starts Friday.
Georgia vs. Ohio State in Peach Bowl, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Trending
20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night
Amid 'Reimagine RCS' push, who's in and who's out at Rome City Schools -- and what's next
First egg of the season now in the Berry eagles' nest; watch on for no. 2
First National Community Bank headlines: Rome man, 20, charged in Saturday night murder. Another two inches of rain on the way.
First National Community Bank headlines: DUI accident claims life of Emerson mayor, his wife. Investigation continues to Rome murder. 2 inches of rain due Wednesday.

Today's Weather
Right Now
48°
Humidity: 95%
Cloud Coverage: 45%
Wind: 1 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunrise: 07:39:01 AM
Sunset: 05:32:05 PM

Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight
A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Podcasts
Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region
Georgia Power agrees to cut rate hike request by 40%
Legislative committee recommends funding home- and community-based care for 2,400 more Georgians with disabilities
Raffensperger calls for doing away with general election runoffs
New stamp to honor John Lewis
Georgia lawmakers recommend raising law enforcement salaries
Federal prisons failed to prevent sexual abuse of female prisoners