Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Two bills aimed at affordable housing draw industry backing and local criticism
Ware Mechanical Weather: A little rain today as temperatures hold in the mid 60s; back to 70 by Sunday.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training. First game is 1:05 p.m. today vs. Red Sox.
High school basketball playoffs continue.
Berry men, women in next round of SAA basketball tournaments this afternoon
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.