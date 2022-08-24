First National Community Bank headlines: Top state candidates due here over the next few weeks. Peaches hit with four-week alcohol, entertainment suspension. Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Politics: Five local events over the next few weeks to draw top names on the state ballot.Rome City commissioners unanimously OK a four-week suspension for Peaches on Broad Street from serving alcohol or offering entertainment following a brawl in late July.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Mid to upper 80s with an inch of rain spread through Friday. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves. At Bowling Green through Sunday.Atlanta Braves. At Pittsburgh today; off Thursday; at St. Louis Friday-Sunday.John McClellan's high school picks.Falcons close preseason with a home game Saturday vs. Jacksonville.Area/state college updates. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Extra officers at Rome High Friday and downtown with 3 high school football games at Barron, RHS pep rally canceled. Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. Buc-ee's, after one year in Calhoun, is a regional hit with that brisket, those nuggets and competitive gas prices Ahead of the Headlines: Key Rome Board of Education meeting tonight; city commission meets, too. Tuesday: County commission. Today's Weather Right Now 73° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 82% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunrise: 07:08:34 AM Sunset: 08:16:46 PM Today Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tonight Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Cloudy with showers. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies of cancer Ossoff celebrates passage of solar energy manufacturing law State Supreme Court orders lower court to reconsider sincerity of parents’ vaccination objections State & Region Feds reopen state review of proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp Democratic legislators say LGBTQ rights under threat New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees