Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Rome police investigating shooting on Calhoun Avenue, area schools briefly locked down.
Pepperell schools spent 45 minutes under lockdown Tuesday after unconfirmed reports of an armed man nearby.
Floyd County Schools says no evidence of racial taunts used at soccer playoff, GHSA rules red card stands for Paideia player.
Ware Mechanical Weather: Another breezy, sunny day with a high of 70. Even warmer weekend ahead.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves at Marlins through Thursday.
Rome Braves home vs. Bowling Green through Sunday.
Berry posts fall football schedule.
High school tennis, some baseball championships to be decided at Rome venues this month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sunny. High 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.