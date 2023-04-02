Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Rome man, 74, faces murder and other charges; third homicide in city in two months.
Latest updates on storms that hammered East Rome, Celanese. 9 trees on homes, one on a business. 5,245 customers without power Saturday afternoon
Ware Mechanical Weather: Perfect Palm Sunday forecast -- sunny and 71
'60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl interviews Greene in Sunday's latest edition
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
St. Mary's, Unity student set records at state track and field championships.
Baseball: Updates on Atlanta, Rome Braves.
Schedule for, Georgia, Tech, SEC spring football games.
Men's tournament update:
Women's tournament: LSU vs. Iowa
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.