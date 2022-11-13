First National Community Bank headlines: Suspect, 21, charged with murder as body found in East Rome. High of 49 today; cool, wet week ahead. High school playoff updates. Nov 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Updated: Man, 21, arrested on murder charge after killing in old East Rome.Ware Mechanical Weather: Afternoon high of 49 today, low 50s through Wednesday; rainy Tuesday ahead. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Big football playoff wins for Cartersville, Cass, Adairsville, Calhoun.Berry closes season with dominant win.Shorter falls on the road.Georgia stays perfect; Tech falls to Hurricanes. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. Greene dominates in 14th District race, Blanchard wins school board race, alcohol referendum passes First National Community Bank headlines: Make that 3 Varsity restaurants coming to Floyd, Bartow counties. No slowdown in big projects. Peaks & Valleys: Political edition. Strong gusts, rain on the way. Statewide: Kemp wins new term as governor; Republicans take all 'down ballot' races. Warnock-Walker Senate race to be decided by runoff Today's Weather Right Now 34° Cloudy Humidity: 70% Cloud Coverage: 24% Wind: 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:11:37 AM Sunset: 05:37:33 PM Today Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red State Senate Republicans choose leadership team State & Region Battery manufacturer to build plant in Coweta County Ammunition maker expanding its Georgia operations in Savannah area Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee