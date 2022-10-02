First National Community Bank headlines: Sunday briefing (geocaching, Life Chain). Crazy Saturday in sports. Beautiful week of weather ahead. Oct 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Private memorial service planned Oct. 8 for Perry Bell, mayor of White.Briefing: Geocaching event wraps up in downtown Rome. Annual Life Chain this afternoon from 3 until 4 p.m.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Another gusty day with plenty of sunshine, high of 76.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Braves over Mets with a one-game lead in the NL East.Berry, Shorter both fall on the road.Georgia edges Missouri; Georgia Tech stuns Pitt.Atlanta Falcons home vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Work begins on nearly 450,000-square-foot industrial campus in Adairsville Gordon Commerce Center is the 7th major proposal in 11 months; combined impact: $662 million, 7.6 million square feet under roof. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on school board candidates' snub; busy year for elections chief nominee. Also: 2 inches of rain due from Hurricane Ian? First National Community Bank headlines: Work under way on latest industrial site near Adairsville. Update on fatal motocross accident that killed mayor of White. Cooler days -- and preparing for threat from Ian. Today's Weather Right Now 54° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 6% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 07:36:08 AM Sunset: 07:23:27 PM Today Abundant sunshine. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow Plentiful sunshine. High 77F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Carr, Jordan clash over abortion rights Georgia congressional delegation lobbies Air Force for new Dobbins mission Warnock bill takes aim at requirements limiting EV tax credit State & Region Georgia housing stock failing to keep pace with demand State board meeting at Okefenokee Swamp draws mining project critics Ian shifts east, unlikely to land direct hit on Georgia