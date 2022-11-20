First National Community Bank headlines: Sunday briefing as the holiday season begins. Chilly Monday morning ahead. Weekend football. Nov 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Sunday briefing: State patrol ready for busy Thanksgiving weekend. Holidays begin with Optimist pancake breakfast -- and opening of Christmas tree farm.Ware Mechanical Weather: A warmer start than expected -- mid 30s -- but mid 20s due Monday. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Georgia Tech upsets NC, 21-17.Stubborn win for Georgia over Kentucky.Falcons host Bears today.This Friday's high school playoff schedule. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending 12-building campus with 5.1 million square feet proposed between I-75 and U.S. 41 in Adairsville Demolition work under way on former AT&T building on Second Avenue, soon to be 31 townhomes. John Perry Carruth Jr., who 'loved to make music and loved to tell music’s story,' has died Overnight accident at US. 411 and Dodd/Chateau in East Rome. First National Community Bank headlines: Crash shuts down Turner McCall; 1 dead. Around Town: Jim 'N Nicks hiring -- before buildings; Scooter's due this week. Huge project targets Adairsville. Today's Weather Right Now 34° Clear Humidity: 54% Cloud Coverage: 19% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:18:07 AM Sunset: 05:33:31 PM Today Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunny along with a few clouds. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail Court ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities State & Region Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan Georgia congressional delegation pushing long wish list of military projects Georgia Hispanic lawmakers form caucus in General Assembly