First National Community Bank headlines: Strong turnout for advance voting in the runoff Sunday. Busy week ahead, including 2 parades. Heavy rain overnight Tuesday. Nov 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Nearly 900 Floyd residents pack two advance voting sites on Sunday to have a say in Senate runoff.Ahead of the Headlines: Downtown Rome's Christmas parade is Tuesday. This week's meetings. Ware Mechanical Weather: Low 60s today, 68 on Tuesday -- but evening/overnight rain a concern. We could see 1.5 inches by midday Wednesday. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:High school football playoffs continue for Rome, Cartersville, Cedartown. Rome game on GPB, 8 p.m. Friday.Georgia awaits LSU in SEC Championship next Saturday.UGA holds no. 1 spot in AP Top 25.Falcons fall 19-13 to Washington. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Mary Hardin Thornton named grand marshal of Rome's Christmas parade set for Nov. 29 Saturday briefing: Advance voting to begin Sunday afternoon, continue next week. Familiar face around Rome passes. Update on holiday traffic. First National Community Bank headlines: You can vote early starting Sunday afternoon, next week. Farewell to a familiar Rome face. Mid 60s, cloudy today; rain overnight. GBI: Rockmart man dies following Sunday shootout with Paulding deputies; second such case in three days in NW Georgia First National Community Bank headlines: Around town on River District's new antiques mall, Grace events; N. Georgia political landmark closing. Thanksgiving: Warmer, maybe wetter. . Today's Weather Right Now 51° Cloudy Humidity: 77% Cloud Coverage: 46% Wind: 3 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:25:34 AM Sunset: 05:30:53 PM Today Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker, Warnock clash over character and competence in final stretch of long campaign Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban Georgia Supreme Court OKs early Saturday voting State & Region Georgia House Democrats assemble leadership team New Hyundai plant in Bryan County draws second supplier House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol