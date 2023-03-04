Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. 

Mid afternoon storms knocked out power to 10,000 customers across Northwest Georgia, including 5,000 in Floyd County. Numerous trees were downed, especially at Berry College. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In