Mid afternoon storms knocked out power to 10,000 customers across Northwest Georgia, including 5,000 in Floyd County. Numerous trees were downed, especially at Berry College.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announces funding for mobile mammography unit to serve rural Northwest Georgia.
Greene at conservative rally: 'Innocence Act' targets 'mutilating genitals' of 'children;' says 'our sons and daughters' will not die fighting for Ukraine.
Model boys vs. Providence Christian in final four Saturday.
Calhoun girls fall to Warner Robins in final four.
Model, Rockmart ranked in baseball poll
Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training.
Plentiful sunshine. High near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
