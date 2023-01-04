First National Community Bank headlines: Storms dump 3-plus inches of rain; some road issues; 1,200 without power. GBI investigating second officer-involved shooting in Bartow in 10 days Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Ware Mechanical Weather: 3 inches of rain so far with a bit more by midday; flooding, high water reported on some Rome/Floyd roads. 1,200 without power. Clearing with a high of 70GBI investigating an officer-involved shooting near Adairsville; second such case in Bartow in 10 daysProposed: Apartments at North Pointe, Dollar General near Brushy Branch; Rome-Floyd Planning Commission has lengthy agenda ThursdayToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Updated high school basketball rankings.Huge game Saturday night for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars. Falcons close season with Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. Sunday, at home; on Fox.National championship: Georgia vs. TCU, Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First National Community Bank headlines: Rome woman charged in fatal hit-and-run case. Year ends with fireworks tonight, hike and 'polar plunge' Sunday. Rain to ease by midday, high in mid 60s. Tornado watch canceled for Floyd, Bartow counties; one smaller wave of storms on the way First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on real estate: Warehouse sale to bring jobs, Five Points to see new store. Latest jobs report. Soggy end to 2022. First National Community Bank headlines: Freak I-75 accident claims one life another charged. Georgia rallies to top Ohio State. Foggy morning; high in the upper 60s. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the return of The Partridge. Another 137 homes coming to Floyd. Watch out for today's storms. Today's Weather Right Now 63° Rain Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 46% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:46:59 AM Sunset: 05:44 PM Today Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming sunny by afternoon. Thunder possible. High 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Runoff to decide late state House Speaker David Ralston’s seat Newly elected Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest Window manufacturer to build plant in Henry County State & Region Handful of new laws take effect in Georgia Election-year politics tops Georgia headlines in 2022 Preservationists warn new Cumberland Island visitation plan would ruin pristine seashore