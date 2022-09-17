First National Community Bank headlines: Standoff near Shannon leaves one dead, another wounded. Blue Ribbon honors for Armuchee Primary. Rome Braves season comes to an end. Sep 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.One man dead, another wounded following Friday morning standoff near Shannon.Armuchee Primary School named National Blue Ribbon SchoolBriefly:19 covid patients at Rome hospitals Friday; free test site closed today. Also: YMCA, Restoration Rome hosting Community Building Day Thursday. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Nothing but 90s starting Monday with mostly clear skies.Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Rome Braves fall to Bowling Green at Hot Rods advance to SAL championship.Atlanta Braves get home win vs. Phillies; rematch tonight.High school scores. Darlington and Unity Christian improve to 4-0 on the season, Model and Coosa each improve to 2-2 and Armuchee and Pepperell each fall to 2-2.Berry, Shorter football both home today.Falcons at L.A. Rams Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. Reeceburg/Old Rockmart crossing closed early Sunday as train derailment/collision cleanup continues. Update from Norfolk Southern. Judge declares mistrial in Renee Lanham murder case; jury convicts her on charges of giving false statements. Friday morning shooting near Shannon leaves one man dead, another hospitalized Today's Weather Right Now 62° Mostly Cloudy Humidity: 96% Cloud Coverage: 32% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 07:25:31 AM Sunset: 07:44:37 PM Today Partly cloudy. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Generally sunny. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region State senators hear calls for more equity in school funding Cataract surgeries subject to Medicare Advantage requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states ￼ Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure State & Region Georgia job numbers reach all-time high Former lawmaker confirmed sole judge of Statewide Business Court Warnock, Walker agree to Oct. 14 debate in Savannah