First National Community Bank headlines: Services set for homicide victim. 2 school systems tracking Holland moves. Gas prices plunge again. Aug 29, 2022

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Monday digest: Tentative funeral services for homicide victim. Two school systems in flux over Eric Holland. Running Water Powwow returns after two years. And summer's end. Average gas prices drop 11 cents in Floyd; several spots were at $3 or less on Sunday. Bartow down 9 cents a gallon. Ahead of the Headlines: Changes for Rome City Schools. Plus: Planning commission meets Thursday; final First Friday free concert. Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.

Ware Mechanical Weather: Another dose of summer -- low 90s, heat index near 100.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Latest high school rankings; 7 teams in the hunt. Rome Braves fall 7-4 to Hot Rods in series finale. Off Monday; final home stand begins Tuesday-Sunday vs. Greenville.Atlanta Braves. Off Monday; Rockies at Atlanta Tuesday-Thursday followed by the Marlins Friday-Sunday.Season opens on the road this Saturday for Berry, Shorter.Georgia vs. Oregon in Atlanta on Saturday; Georgia Tech hosts Clemson next Monday.

Trending Updated: Death investigation continues in Shannon; Floyd Police say there is a 'person of interest' in custody. 10 additional Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; extra officers still on campus. RPD: Second 'swatting' call to Greene's home, this time from a 'suicide crisis line.' Capitol Police also investigating as nation media coverage builds. Let's get ready to Crumbl, cookie company Rome-bound next spring First National Community Bank headlines: Investigation continues into Shannon woman's death. Dr. Dawn Williams, Rome's interim school chief, retiring next week.

Today's Weather Right Now 71° Clear Humidity: 95% Cloud Coverage: 10% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 07:12:05 AM Sunset: 08:10:19 PM Today Sunny. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia Former state employee charged in fraud scheme Kemp rolls out new law enforcement grant program Local governments, schools want input on tax abatements New UGA study: Much of rural Georgia lacks nearby access to essential addiction treatment EV industry future in Georgia looks bright