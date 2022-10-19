First National Community Bank headlines: School board backs Holland's bid to terminate RHS teacher's contract. At least one more cold morning after today. Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.Rome school board members replace law enforcement pathways teacher after termination hearing.Ware Mechanical Weather: Low of 34 (so far) as freeze warning continues; more cold Thursday morning and then we begin to warm up.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Ware Mechanical Weather: Freeze warning continues; more cold Thursday morning and then we begin to warm up. Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: CrimeTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Posting later today: John McClellan's high school picks for this weekend.Armuchee's Jeremy Green stepping down.Berry Vikings football: At Trinity, 2 p.m. Saturday.Shorter Hawks football: Home Thursday vs. Delta State, 7 p.m.Atlanta Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m. Sunday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending This evening's debates kick off busy week in local, state politics. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town with news on Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans.Torrid home sales take a break. First Buc-ee's, now Wawa? Advertising: Hardy Realty's open house gallery for Sunday Bath & Body Works moves from mall, plans Oct. 29 opening at Riverbend Center as retail shifts continue Advance voting slowed by outage of voter ID system, supervisor says overall turnout good Today's Weather Right Now 33° Clear Humidity: 87% Cloud Coverage: 0% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunrise: 07:49:25 AM Sunset: 07:01:19 PM Today Abundant sunshine. Widespread frost likely. High 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few passing clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Abrams launches campaign bus tour Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term Down-ballot candidates in three statewide races share debate stage State & Region Secretary of state candidates debate democracy and elections Attorney general candidates spar over abortion, crime Jones, Bailey level sharp exchanges in lieutenant governor debate