First National Community Bank headlines: Rome trooper candidate mourned. Rome Braves headed to post-season playoffs. Covid threat now at 'medium.' More rain, high of 77. Sep 10, 2022 3 hrs ago

Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.

Saturday briefing: Rome man training to become a state trooper mourned. Rome Braves are playoff bound. Covid spread threat now at 'medium.'

Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. 

CDC: Covid spread threat in Northwest Georgia drops from high to medium

Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. 

Ware Mechanical Weather: Quarter-inch of rain likely today, into Sunday. Tuesday morning's low could be in upper 50s.

Crimewatch brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash: Crime

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Rome Braves at Hickory through Sunday; regular season ends. Rome wins, takes SAL South second-half crown; playoffs next week.

Atlanta Braves in Saturday through Sunday. Braves win, 6-3, sit alone atop NL East.

Friday night high school scores.

Berry, Shorter open home season today.

Falcons host New Orleans at 1 p.m. Sunday to open NFL season.

Today's Weather
Right Now
69°
Cloudy
Humidity: 94%
Cloud Coverage: 97%
Wind: 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunrise: 07:20:37 AM
Sunset: 07:54:21 PM

Today
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Podcasts
Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen's Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG

State & Region
GOP's Nikki Haley stumps for Gov. Brian Kemp
University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes reins
Georgia lawmakers expected to consider boosting music industry tax credits
National mental health hotline prompts more calls from stressed Georgians
University system waiving standardized test scores for admission to most campuses
Georgia tax coffers overflowing

Trending
Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida.
$160 million technology center with 1.56 million square feet under roof proposed for southern Gordon County.
Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges.
Floods: Potential good news on Summerville water plant. Chattooga schools closed today.
First National Community Bank headlines: Latest updates on flooding aftermath in parts of Floyd, Chattooga counties. More rain due today.