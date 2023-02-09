First National Community Bank headlines: Rome remembers Villa Hizer's longtime community contributions. Homebuilders get bright forecast. Covid claims 3 more area residents Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Villa Sulzbacher Hizer remembered for her constant community involvement, keen business sense and love of the Bonneville Salt Flats.Rome Floyd homebuilders get a bright forecast from economist.Covid: 3 more virus deaths, 4 more lost to 'probable' causes across Northwest Georgia.Ware Mechanical Weather: Spring-like temperatures to tumble into the upper 40s by Saturday.Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Sunday at 6:30 p.m.Updates on Atlanta Braves spring trainingRome Braves set free open house for Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Villa Sulzbacher Hizer remembered for her constant community involvement, keen business sense and love of the Bonneville Salt Flats First National Community Bank headlines: Rome homicide investigation continues; victim identified. Flu cases down but deaths up. Gorgeous forecast First National Community Bank headlines: Homicide investigation continues in Rome after shooting death of Aragon man, 56. Clearing skies, warmer as week begins. First National Community Bank headlines: Formal talks under way for extra penny sales tax on fall ballot -- and maybe more Today's Weather Right Now 58° Light Rain Humidity: 84% Cloud Coverage: 95% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:31:27 AM Sunset: 06:18:41 PM Today Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tonight A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Cloudy skies. High 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kamala Harris touts Biden administration climate agenda in Georgia Senate bill bars blocking access to government services based on COVID vax status Georgia Supreme Court upholds local referendum opposing Spaceport Camden State & Region Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors Family of slain “Cop City” activist wants answers General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law