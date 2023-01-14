First National Community Bank headlines: Rome High expands security to after-hours events. Rome commissions to review middle school bond. King celebration continues. Jan 14, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Rome High expands weapons, security checks to "after-hours events" starting SaturdaySaturday briefing: King celebration continues in Rome. Maine ticket to claim $1.35 billion lottery. State continues to assess damage from deadly tornadoes Rome city commissioners to meet Tuesday to discuss backing Rome Middle School construction bonds.Ware Mechanical Weather: Low 40s today with sunny skies; slightly warmer Sunday and MondayToday's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:How to watch today's Georgia national championship celebration from Athens. NFL playoffs: Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville vs. Chargers, 8:15 p.m. Saturday.NFL wild card games schedule link.2023 Atlanta Braves' updates. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Memorial services updated for Rome mother of 6 killed in Armuchee collision Qcells bringing 2,000 jobs, solar manufacturing campus to Bartow County, part of a $2.5 billion expansion in Northwest Georgia Qcells expected to announce expansion into Bartow, more new jobs as green energy boom continues First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on the 'Shannon Surge;' more burgers, pizza, Mexican. Cold moves in after stormy afternoon. First National Community Bank headlines: Updates on 2,000 solar power jobs coming to Bartow. Covid claims Floyd resident. Changes at Redmond. Rough weather due this afternoon Today's Weather Right Now 35° Cloudy Humidity: 63% Cloud Coverage: 35% Wind: 12 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:46:38 AM Sunset: 05:52:53 PM Today Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 55F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Wellstar – Augusta University partnership in line with national trends Georgia’s December tax collections strong Kemp proposes record $32.5 billion state budget State & Region Newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones names Senate committee chairmen Powerful storm, tornadoes leave two dead in Georgia Kemp outlines pay raise, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address