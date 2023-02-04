First National Community Bank headlines: Rome, Floyd could lose $65 million in covid funds in 2024. Cold start to the weekend. Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines. Rome and Floyd County school systems are scheduled to lose approximately $65 million in federal covid funds once those grants expire in 2024.Ware Mechanical Weather: Cold start this morning but warmer days begin Monday (high of 64)Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area. Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: ClickTruett's Chick-fil-A Sports:College Senior Bowl this Sunday.Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs, Feb. 12. Baseball: Updates on Atlanta Braves spring training, Rome Braves previews. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending First National Community Bank headlines: Accident kills man in wheelchair; investigation continues. Covid claims 2 more Floyd residents. Gordon associate magistrate judge resigns. First National Community Bank headlines: Closer look at changes under way in North Rome. Soggy Sunday ahead. First National Community Bank headlines: Around Town on another senior medical opening; dueling school job fairs Saturday. Panel: Remove Coomer from the bench Cumberland Trail homeowners, seeking relief from Bordeau Metals' rendering operation, meeting next week as county, others take a closer look First National Community Bank headlines: New president named for AdventHealth Redmond. Rome man indicted in murder/mutilation case. Heavy rain returns Thursday Today's Weather Right Now 29° Clear Humidity: 65% Cloud Coverage: 33% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunrise: 07:35:38 AM Sunset: 06:13:43 PM Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New poll shows Georgians support Medicaid expansion, increasing education funding General Assembly to renew debate over certificate of need law Georgians in Congress renew push to designate Okefenokee a World Heritage Site State & Region Instant runoff voting bill introduced in Georgia House Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment