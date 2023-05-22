Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Rome ethics case set for closed session by city commissioners this afternoon.
Ahead of the Headlines: Floyd County Schools meet Monday; development authority, County Commission on Tuesday
Ware Mechanical Weather: Upper 70s to start the week with just a trace of rain -- but storm potential.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
Atlanta Braves home vs. Dodgers today through Wednesday; then Phillies Thursday through Sunday.
Rome Braves off Monday; home for seven vs. Greensville Tuesday-Sunday.
High school class 2A finale tonight at AdventHealth Stadium. Mount Paran vs. North Cobb Christian.
Latest football updates.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy with showers. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
