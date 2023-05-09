Today's first headlines: Please click here for all today's headlines.
Around Town:
Services set for attorney Bill Byington. He hoped to be remembered 'as a happy person.' Mission accomplished
Ware Mechanical Weather: A trace of rain as temperatures stay in the mid 80s.
Today's obituaries. Please click here to see the latest obituaries from our area.
Floyd County Jail, police and fire reports: Click
Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports:
High school track and field, tennis championships come to Rome.
Atlanta Braves host Red Sox Tuesday, Wednesday.
Rome Braves open series vs. Asheville, today through Sunday.
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High near 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High near 85F. Winds light and variable.
